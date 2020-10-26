fbpx
Live updates: Ceasefire falters in Nagorno-Karabakh

26 October 2020
Third ceasefire falters

Fighting is continuing for the 30th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite a third ceasefire being agreed.

[The news as it happened: 27 September, 28 September, 29 September, 30 September, 1 October, 2 October, 3 October, 4 October, 5 October, 6 October, 7 October, 8 October, 9 October, 10 October, 11 October, 12 October, 13 October, 14 October, 15 October, 16 October, 17 October, 18 October, 19 October, 20 October, 21 October, 22 October, 23 October, 24 October]

Read our latest stories: 

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Third ceasefire falters

Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of firing artillery at each other in violation of a ceasefire reached yesterday with US mediation. The ceasefire was due to come into effect at 08:00. Both sides have denied doing so.

Two previous ceasefire agreements, reached on 10 October and 17 October, also broke down immediately after they were due to come into force.

Armenia has previously called for a verification mechanism to be implemented to observe the ceasefire, however, no agreement has been reached.

By OC Media

