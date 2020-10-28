fbpx
Live updates: Day 32 of Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

28 October 2020
Live

28/10/2020

Azerbaijan and Armenia report shelling on the state border overnight

Fighting is continuing for the 32nd day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite a third ceasefire being agreed.

[The news as it happened: 27 September, 28 September, 29 September, 30 September, 1 October, 2 October, 3 October, 4 October, 5 October, 6 October, 7 October, 8 October, 9 October, 10 October, 11 October, 12 October, 13 October, 14 October, 15 October, 16 October, 17 October, 18 October, 19 October, 20 October, 21 October, 22 October, 23 October, 24 October, 25 October, 26 October, October 27]

Read our latest stories: 

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

28 Oct 2020, 11:21

Azerbaijan and Armenia report shelling on the state border overnight

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence has stated that Armenian forces fired at ‘human settlements and positions’ located at Armenian-Azerbaijan border several times in the night and morning. They reported that the Tovuz, Gadabay, Dashkasan, and Gubadli districts were shelled from the territory of the Republic of Armenia.

According to their report, Aghjabedi was also fired upon in the morning hours. 

The Nagorno-Karabakh Ministry of Defence reported that the Azerbaijani forces fired upon ‘Martuni and upper subregion of Askeran’, adding that battles are currently continuing in different parts of the frontline. 

By OC Media

