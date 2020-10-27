Live updates: One month of Nagorno-Karabakh fighting

Fighting is continuing for the 31st day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite a third ceasefire being agreed.
For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.
27 Oct 2020, 10:27
Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Minister wounded in action
Nagorno-Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan announced this morning that Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan, Nagorno-Karabakh’s Minister of Defense and Commander of the Nagorno-Karabakh Defense Army, has been wounded and discharged from his duties.
Arayik Harutyunyan has appointed Major General Mikayel Arzumanyan as the new Defense Minister and Commander of the Defense Army.
Harutyunyan also stated that Jalal Harutyunyan’s discharge should not be subject to misinterpretation since the decision was imperative due to the injury he had suffered. ‘I wish a speedy recovery to Jalal Harutyunyan and I am sure that he will return to his country’s service very soon’, Harutyunyan said.
