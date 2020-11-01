Live updates: Day 36 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh 

Fighting is continuing for the 36th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite three ceasefires being agreed.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Armenian official dismisses Scandinavian peacekeeping proposal as ‘unlikely’

Vagharshak Harutyunyan, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister of Armenia, in an interview with Armenia’s public broadcaster said that Armenia considers the deployment of Scandinavian peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh ‘just a proposal’ that was ‘unlikely’ and difficult to implement.

He said that Armenia would like to see Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, but Azerbaijan is ‘leaning’ towards the ‘Turkish factor’. Russia, however, is against a Turkish presence in Nagorno-Karabakh, he said.

Turkish foreign minister arrives in Baku

RIA reports that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has arrived in Baku to discuss the ongoing war with Azerbaijani authorities.

Armenia and Azerbaijan report fighting overnight

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence has stated that battles continued overnight near Martakert (Aghdara), Aghdam (Akna), Martuni (Khojavand), and Gubadli (Kashunik).

In the morning the Ministry reported that Armenia had shelled units of Azerbaijani army ‘located in Tovuz, Gadabay, and Gubadli regions of Azerbaijan from the territory of Berd, Chambarak, and Goris regions of Armenia’.

Shushan Stepanyan, a spokesperson for Armenian Ministry of Defense, has reported that the situation overnight ‘was tense’ in the city of Martuni and nearby settlements as shelling and bombardment took place.

She added that the attacks resumed in the morning. There are no casualties reported among the civilian population.