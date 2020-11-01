Live updates: Day 36 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh 

Fighting is continuing for the 36th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite three ceasefires being agreed.
[The news as it happened: 27 September, 28 September, 29 September, 30 September, 1 October, 2 October, 3 October, 4 October, 5 October, 6 October, 7 October, 8 October, 9 October, 10 October, 11 October, 12 October, 13 October, 14 October, 15 October, 16 October, 17 October, 18 October, 19 October, 20 October, 21 October, 22 October, 23 October, 24 October, 25 October, 26 October, October 27, October 28, October 29, October 30, October 31]
Read our latest stories:
- Common Ground: Anti-War Statement
- Opinion | ‘We did not speak, we only whispered’
- Evidence mounts of war crimes in Nagorno-Karabakh
- Aliyev and Pashinyan mark ‘red lines’ in interviews with RIA Novosti
- Azerbaijani peace activists called for questioning
- Opinion | On the importance of losing
- Opinion | How I learned not to hate
- Opinion | We are a generation of war
- Opinion | To stand for peace, in spite of everything
- Analysis | A dangerous turn in a 30-year conflict
- Under fire in Stepanakert
For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.
01 Nov 2020, 12:17
Armenian official dismisses Scandinavian peacekeeping proposal as ‘unlikely’
Vagharshak Harutyunyan, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister of Armenia, in an interview with Armenia’s public broadcaster said that Armenia considers the deployment of Scandinavian peacekeepers to Nagorno-Karabakh ‘just a proposal’ that was ‘unlikely’ and difficult to implement.
He said that Armenia would like to see Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, but Azerbaijan is ‘leaning’ towards the ‘Turkish factor’. Russia, however, is against a Turkish presence in Nagorno-Karabakh, he said.
01 Nov 2020, 11:53
Turkish foreign minister arrives in Baku
RIA reports that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu has arrived in Baku to discuss the ongoing war with Azerbaijani authorities.
01 Nov 2020, 11:33
Armenia and Azerbaijan report fighting overnight
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence has stated that battles continued overnight near Martakert (Aghdara), Aghdam (Akna), Martuni (Khojavand), and Gubadli (Kashunik).
In the morning the Ministry reported that Armenia had shelled units of Azerbaijani army ‘located in Tovuz, Gadabay, and Gubadli regions of Azerbaijan from the territory of Berd, Chambarak, and Goris regions of Armenia’.
Shushan Stepanyan, a spokesperson for Armenian Ministry of Defense, has reported that the situation overnight ‘was tense’ in the city of Martuni and nearby settlements as shelling and bombardment took place.
She added that the attacks resumed in the morning. There are no casualties reported among the civilian population.
Live
Armenian official dismisses Scandinavian peacekeeping proposal as ‘unlikely’
Turkish foreign minister arrives in Baku
Armenia and Azerbaijan report fighting overnight