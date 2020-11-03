Live updates: Day 38 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh 

Fighting is continuing for the 38th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite three ceasefires being agreed.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights warns of possible war crimes

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet stated yesterday that indiscriminate strikes on populated areas in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, in contravention of international humanitarian law, could amount to war crimes.

‘International humanitarian law cannot be clearer,’ Bachelet stressed. ‘Attacks carried out in violation of the principle of distinction or the principle of proportionality may amount to war crimes, and the parties to the conflict are obliged to effectively, promptly, thoroughly, and impartially investigate such violations and to prosecute those alleged to have committed them.’

Bachelet expressed concern about the use of cluster munition by both sides as well.

‘Amid deeply troubling reports that cluster munitions have been used by both parties, I call once again on Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop using them, and to join the more than 100 States that have ratified the Convention on Cluster Munitions which comprehensively bans their use,’ the High Commissioner said.

Bachelet also expressed concern about videos that have emerged which appear to show war crime being committed. In her statement, Bachelet said that ‘in-depth investigations by media organisations into videos that appeared to show Azerbaijani troops summarily executing two captured Armenians in military uniforms uncovered compelling and deeply disturbing information’. She stated that this could be a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.

Fighting continues for the 38th day

Both sides have reported that fighting continued overnight along the eastern, southeastern, and southern directions of the front.

The Ministry of Defence of Armenia said that active combat continued overnight. Spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said that an attack in the North was prevented. The Armenian Unified Infocenter reported that Azerbaijani forces opened fire on the towns of Martuni (Khojavand) and Shusha (Shushi) with Smerch rocket batteries.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence accused Armenian forces of firing at settlements and military units in Tovuz, Gadabay and Dashkesan. Most of the fighting took place in the direction of Martakert (Aghdere), Martuni (Khojavend), Zangilan (Kovsakan) and Gubadli (Kashunik), the Ministry of Defence has reported.

Neither side reported civilian deaths.