Live updates: Day 37 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh 

Fighting is continuing for the 37th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite three ceasefires being agreed.
[The news as it happened: 27 September, 28 September, 29 September, 30 September, 1 October, 2 October, 3 October, 4 October, 5 October, 6 October, 7 October, 8 October, 9 October, 10 October, 11 October, 12 October, 13 October, 14 October, 15 October, 16 October, 17 October, 18 October, 19 October, 20 October, 21 October, 22 October, 23 October, 24 October, 25 October, 26 October, October 27, October 28, October 29, October 30, October 31, November 1]
Read our latest stories:
- Common Ground: Anti-War Statement
- Opinion | ‘We did not speak, we only whispered’
- Evidence mounts of war crimes in Nagorno-Karabakh
- Aliyev and Pashinyan mark ‘red lines’ in interviews with RIA Novosti
- Azerbaijani peace activists called for questioning
- Opinion | On the importance of losing
- Opinion | How I learned not to hate
- Opinion | We are a generation of war
- Opinion | To stand for peace, in spite of everything
- Analysis | A dangerous turn in a 30-year conflict
- Under fire in Stepanakert
For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.
02 Nov 2020, 11:33
Fighting continues for 37th day
Both sides have reported that fighting continued overnight along the entire front.
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence accused Armenian forces of shelling villages in the Aghdam and Aghjabadi districts. The Nagorno-Karabakh Ministry of Defence stated that Azerbaijani Armed Forces targeted ‘peaceful settlements’ with rocket and artillery assets.
Both sides also reported shelling on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.
Azerbaijan reported that the Zangilan (Kovsakan) region came under attack.
Live
Fighting continues for 37th day