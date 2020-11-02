fbpx
Live updates: Day 37 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh 

2 November 2020
Live

02/11/2020

Fighting continues for 37th day

Fighting is continuing for the 37th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite three ceasefires being agreed.

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

02 Nov 2020, 11:33

Fighting continues for 37th day

Both sides have reported that fighting continued overnight along the entire front.

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence accused Armenian forces of shelling villages in the Aghdam and Aghjabadi districts. The Nagorno-Karabakh Ministry of Defence stated that Azerbaijani Armed Forces targeted ‘peaceful settlements’ with rocket and artillery assets.

Both sides also reported shelling on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.

Azerbaijan reported that the Zangilan (Kovsakan) region came under attack. 

By OC Media

