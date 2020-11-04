Live updates: Day 39 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh 

Fighting is continuing for the 39th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite three ceasefires being agreed.
For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.
04 Nov 2020, 11:23
City mayor: 40% of Stepanakert has been destroyed
Local Armenian media report that in an interview with Armenian newspaper Hraparak, Stepanakert (Khankandi) mayor Davit Sargsyan said that 40% of the city has been destroyed since the fighting began. He also said that from a population of 55,000, roughly 30% still remain in the city.
04 Nov 2020, 10:58
Azerbaijan and Armenia report shelling of civilian settlements overnight
Azerbaijan reports that villages in the Tartar, Aghjabadi, and Aghdam regions have been shelled. Armenian officials report that Shusha (Shushi) was hit with ‘large calibre’ artillery last night.
04 Nov 2020, 10:38
Armenia reports fighting near Shusha
Armenian Ministry of Defence spokesperson, Shushan Stepanyan, reports that fighting is underway between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces near Shusha (Shushi).
