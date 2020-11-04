Live updates: Day 39 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh 

Fighting is continuing for the 39th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite three ceasefires being agreed.

[The news as it happened: 27 September, 28 September, 29 September, 30 September, 1 October, 2 October, 3 October, 4 October, 5 October, 6 October, 7 October, 8 October, 9 October, 10 October, 11 October, 12 October, 13 October, 14 October, 15 October, 16 October, 17 October, 18 October, 19 October, 20 October, 21 October, 22 October, 23 October, 24 October, 25 October, 26 October, October 27, October 28, October 29, October 30, October 31, November 1]

Read our latest stories:

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

City mayor: 40% of Stepanakert has been destroyed

Local Armenian media report that in an interview with Armenian newspaper Hraparak, Stepanakert (Khankandi) mayor Davit Sargsyan said that 40% of the city has been destroyed since the fighting began. He also said that from a population of 55,000, roughly 30% still remain in the city.

Azerbaijan and Armenia report shelling of civilian settlements overnight

Azerbaijan reports that villages in the Tartar, Aghjabadi, and Aghdam regions have been shelled. Armenian officials report that Shusha (Shushi) was hit with ‘large calibre’ artillery last night.

Armenia reports fighting near Shusha

Armenian Ministry of Defence spokesperson, Shushan Stepanyan, reports that fighting is underway between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces near Shusha (Shushi).