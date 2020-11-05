fbpx
Support Us
Флаг России Русский English flag English

Live updates: Day 40 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh

5 November 2020
The link is copied
Support Us

Fighting is continuing for the 40th day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite three ceasefires being agreed.

[The news as it happened: 27 September, 28 September, 29 September, 30 September, 1 October, 2 October, 3 October, 4 October, 5 October, 6 October, 7 October, 8 October, 9 October, 10 October, 11 October, 12 October, 13 October, 14 October, 15 October, 16 October, 17 October, 18 October, 19 October, 20 October, 21 October, 22 October, 23 October, 24 October, 25 October, 26 October, October 27, October 28, October 29, October 30, October 31, November 1, November 2, November 3, November 4]

Read our latest stories: 

 For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

By OC Media

Related Posts

Over 20,000 fined in Georgia for not wearing facemasks
Covid-19

Over 20,000 fined in Georgia for not wearing facemasks

Live updates: Day 39 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh 
Live Updates
2020 nagorno-karabakh conflict

Live updates: Day 39 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh 

Live updates: Day 38 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh 
Live Updates
nagorno-karabakh

Live updates: Day 38 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh 

Fierce, independent journalism

Let’s be honest, the media situation in the Caucasus is grim. Every day we are accused of ‘serving the enemy’ whoever that enemy may be. Our journalists have been harassed, arrested, beaten, and exiled. But nevertheless, we persevere. For us this is a labour of love. Unfortunately, we cannot run OC Media on love alone, journalism is expensive and funding is scarce. Our sole mission is to serve the interests of all peoples of the region. Support us today and join us in the fight for a better Caucasus.

Support Us