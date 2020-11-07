The link is copied

Live updates: Day 42 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh

Fighting is continuing for the 42nd day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite three ceasefires being agreed.

[The news as it happened: 27 September, 28 September, 29 September, 30 September, 1 October, 2 October, 3 October, 4 October, 5 October, 6 October, 7 October, 8 October, 9 October, 10 October, 11 October, 12 October, 13 October, 14 October, 15 October, 16 October, 17 October, 18 October, 19 October, 20 October, 21 October, 22 October, 23 October, 24 October, 25 October, 26 October, October 27, October 28, October 29, October 30, October 31, November 1, November 2, November 3, November 4, November 5, November 6]

Read our latest stories:

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Azerbaijan: Two villages in Aghdam region shelled

The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan reports that this morning the Chullu and Chiragly villages of the Aghdam region were shelled.

Fighting reported overnight

Armenian authorities report fighting all along the frontline overnight, with the heaviest fighting near Shusha (Shushi). The city was also reportedly shelled.

Azerbaijani authorities also report fighting overnight, stating that the heaviest fighting took place near Martakert (Aghdara), Martuni (Khojavend), and Aghdam (Akna).