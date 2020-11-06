Live updates: Day 41 of war in Nagorno-Karabakh 

Fighting is continuing for the 41st day over Nagorno-Karabakh, despite three ceasefires being agreed.

For ease of reading, we choose not to use qualifiers such as ‘de facto’, ‘unrecognised’, or ‘partially recognised’ when discussing institutions or political positions within Abkhazia, Nagorno-Karabakh, and South Ossetia. This does not imply a position on their status.

Azerbaijan reports shelling of civilian areas overnight

The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan reports that this morning Armenian forces have fired on the city of Tartar and nearby villages. They also report that the village of Tapgaragoyunlu in the Goranboy region has also been shelled.

The Ministry also reports that Armenian forces located in the ‘Berd, Chambarak, and Vardenis regions of Armenia’ have fired upon Azerbaijani troops located in the Tovuz, Gadabay, and Dashkesan regions.

‘Combat operations’ are also reported near Aghdere (Martakert), Aghdam (Akna), Khojavend (Martuni), and Gubadli (Kashunik).

Three civilians reported dead in shelling of Shusha and Stepanakert

Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports that the cities of Stepanakert (Khankendi) and Shusha (Shushi) were subject to 'intense' shelling throughout the night. Three civilians were reportedly killed and ‘infrastructure was damaged’.

Last night, battles between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces were reported around Shusha.